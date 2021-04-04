Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.