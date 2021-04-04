NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $162.00 Price Target at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $216,354,000 after acquiring an additional 571,274 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

