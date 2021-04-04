Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells $522,580.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

