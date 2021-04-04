NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce sales of $121.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.82 million and the lowest is $119.21 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $478.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $492.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $501.57 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $515.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NN by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in NN by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.24 on Friday. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

