Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NSRXF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

