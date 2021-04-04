Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,739,973 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,739,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

