Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 95,739,653 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,739,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

