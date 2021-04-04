Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,825,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Norges Bank owned 7.74% of Equity Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

