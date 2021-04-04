Norges Bank Buys Shares of 6,739,322 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,739,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $134.80 and a 1 year high of $223.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

