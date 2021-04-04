Norges Bank Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,934,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

