Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of BrightView worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 540,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 28.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BrightView by 138.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 412,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 239,804 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BV opened at $17.54 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

