Northern Trust Corp Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

