Northern Trust Corp Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,376. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

