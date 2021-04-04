Northern Trust Corp Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $15,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574 in the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

