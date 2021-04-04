Northern Trust Corp Invests $16.02 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 680,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

