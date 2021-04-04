Northern Trust Corp Purchases 138,550 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

ZNTL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

