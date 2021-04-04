Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Model N worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

