Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Deluxe worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLX opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

