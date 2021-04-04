Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $373.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.08.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $322.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.39 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

