Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.31. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 6,080,871 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

