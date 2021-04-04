NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,225 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 263,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

