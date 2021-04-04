Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Up 36.7% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NVG stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 273,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 487,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,545,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,652 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

