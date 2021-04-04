Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Callaway Golf worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,728,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.