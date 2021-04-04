Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

