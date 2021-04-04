Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

GPC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

