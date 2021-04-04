Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,800 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $30,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.