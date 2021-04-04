O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 172,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

