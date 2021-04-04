OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. OAX has a total market cap of $44.53 million and $1.43 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

