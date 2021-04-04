Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys $18,540.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $18,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at $689,131.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OHI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.