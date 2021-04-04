ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.