Oppenheimer Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $60.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

