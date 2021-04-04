Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Orchid Island Capital worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.01 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a PE ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

