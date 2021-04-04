Orient Walt Price Hits $0.0734 on Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $793,093.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00076031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.00319612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00769153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016640 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

