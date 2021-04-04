Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Financial Survey

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

0.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 2 9 0 2.82 Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $27.03 billion 1.01 $1.96 billion $2.17 14.10 Oriental Land $4.27 billion 11.53 $572.40 million $0.35 85.57

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oriental Land pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -4.01% 0.25% 0.20%

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Oriental Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.