Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

