Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Origo has traded 119.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

