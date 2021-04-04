Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $404.97 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $404.97 million and $63.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.38 or 0.00033098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

