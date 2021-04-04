Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $3,937,080.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.