Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

