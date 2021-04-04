Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,958 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -618.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

