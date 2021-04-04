Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.18 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

