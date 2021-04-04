Paloma Partners Management Co Has $300,000 Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

