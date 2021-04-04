Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $274,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 109.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.