Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,110 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

