Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $172.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PRTK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 163,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,620. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.