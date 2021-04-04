Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $172.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $195.09 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PRTK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 163,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,620. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

