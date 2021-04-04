Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRRWF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.88.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

