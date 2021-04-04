Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.87. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 1,584 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $878.96 million, a PE ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

