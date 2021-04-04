Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.02 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

