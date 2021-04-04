Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,649 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON opened at $42.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

