Patientory (PTOY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $16,574.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00678932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027535 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

